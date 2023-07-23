Devon family evacuated from Rhodes wild fires

In response Tui said: "We're continuing to closely monitor the wildfires in Rhodes which have led to the evacuation of a number of hotels in the south of the island. "We appreciate how distressing and difficult it is for customers who have been evacuated and ask they follow the advice of the local authorities who are managing tourist movements in impacted areas. "Our resort teams are doing everything they can to support customers, working closely with the relevant authorities."We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday, and passengers due to travel on Wednesday will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday. Those customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flight home."The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority."