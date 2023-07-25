RNLI figures show surge in rescues in 2022
Swimmers are being urged to stay safe on beaches in the south-west of England as new figures show the summer of 2022 was one of the RNLI's busiest.
The organisation said lifeguards dealt with 5,793 incidents last year across patrolled beaches in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset and Jersey.
It was an increase on the 4,777 incidents in 2021 and its busiest summer in six years.
The appeal comes as the RNLI marks World Drowning Prevention Day.
Steve Instance, the RNLI South West water safety lead, said 17 lives were saved in the region between July and September in 2022 - the UK's hottest year on record.
"Many of the incidents our lifeguards attend during the school holidays involve children and teenagers and we would urge everyone - but families in particular - to be aware of the risks and know what to do in an emergency."
The RNLI said there were 226 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings in 2022, with 85 deaths occurring in July and August alone.
Mr Instance advised swimmers to visit patrolled beaches and swim between the red and yellow flags.
"Lifeguard teams are always on hand to offer advice on how people can stay safe," he added.
RNLI tips for staying safe on the beach
If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, the RNLI recommends doing the following:
- Float to live by tilting your head back with your ears submerged
- Try to relax and control your breathing
- Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can
- If you see someone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard
