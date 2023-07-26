New town square built as £1.1m scheme begins in Cullompton
- Published
Works have begun to create a "more flexible and functional" public space at the Higher Bullring in Cullompton.
Mid Devon District Council said improvements being made to the area would include creating a new square around the war memorial.
New paving, drainage, benches, planters and a new bus shelter with a green living roof will also be installed.
The council said works would be carried out over a five-month construction period to minimise disruption.
It said temporary traffic lights would be in place "during the first few weeks", and they would have an "inevitable impact on traffic flow".
Funding of £1.1m has been provided by Historic England, with matched funding from Mid Devon District Council, Devon County Council and Cullompton Town Council.
Steven Keable, cabinet member for Planning and Regeneration at Mid Devon District Council, said the project would "re-invigorate" the town centre.
He said: "Investment in the town's heritage will act as a catalyst for wider economic and social regeneration.
"Significant investment in Cullompton infrastructure is needed to ensure that local residents and visitors enjoy the quality of life that they deserve."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk