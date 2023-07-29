Buzzing bug hotel set up in Exeter shopping centre
Insects are setting up home in a bug hotel in a Devon shopping centre.
Exeter City Council said it had created the structure at the Guildhall Shopping Centre with building off-cuts saved from landfill.
An insect hotel is a man-made structure made to provide shelter for insects, including a section for nesting.
Steve Hussey, from Devon Wildlife Trust, said anything to help insects in urban areas was a step in the right direction.
He said: "Urban areas are really vital for our struggling pollinating insects, so anything we can do to help them needs to be applauded.
"Bug hotels along with urban meadows are great ways to support bees, butterflies and moths."
The shopping centre said it also hoped the hotel would encourage insects to use its flower beds.
