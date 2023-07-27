TV biker Henry Cole fronts campaign to cut accidents
Motorcyclist and TV presenter Henry Cole is the face of a new campaign aimed at reducing motorcycling accidents in Devon and Cornwall.
In a campaign video Mr Cole reads a letter from a motorcyclist to his mother after a crash in Cornwall.
The campaign is run by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
It said 16 people were killed and 187 seriously injured in crashes involving motorbikes in Devon and Cornwall in 2022.
Mr Cole is best known for ITV's 'The Motorbike Show' and 'Find It, Fix It, Flog It' on Channel 4.
In the letter he reads of the motorcyclist's regret for pushing the limits and for not wearing protective clothing, which may have changed the course of his life.
Speaking about his role in the campaign, Mr Cole said: "As soon as I heard about this project I was happy to support it.
"It's heartbreaking that more motorcyclists are being killed and seriously injured, and anything I can do to help prevent that is a no-brainer."
Head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, Adrian Leisk, thanked Henry for being part of the campaign.
"He is a well-known and much-loved figure in the motorcycling community," he said.
"I hope his involvement will help this powerful message spread far and wide and, ultimately, help us save lives."
