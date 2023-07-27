Devon and Cornwall chief's suspension is 'a major blow' for the force
- Published
The suspension of Devon and Cornwall Police's chief constable will "cause disruption", a former chair of the region's police federation has claimed.
Will Kerr was suspended by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez following allegations of misconduct.
The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has also launched a criminal investigation into "serious allegations of sexual offences".
Mr Kerr has "strenuously" denied any allegations of criminality.
Prior to his appointment to Devon and Cornwall Police in 2022, Mr Kerr was a police officer in Northern Ireland for 27 years before leaving in 2018 to join Police Scotland.
There is a separate investigation being led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - which said it had "decided to investigate allegations of misconduct" against him.
Andy Berry, the former chair of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, said he was "very shocked" at the news.
The federation represents the interests of police officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector.
'A major blow'
He said: "It's going to be a major blow I think, to the force, and undoubtedly will have an impact on the way it operates."
Mr Berry said officers would have to "shuffle up" behind Jim Colwell, who has now become acting chief constable.
He said: "Inevitably, because it's a rank-based organisation, everybody has to shuffle up, and so undoubtedly the deputy chief constable, a very capable chap, will move up and be the acting chief constable, and everybody has to shuffle up behind him, and that in itself causes disruption.
"Portfolios have to change, people are doing different things, so that will bring disruption, certainly temporarily, to the force."
Mr Berry said the force had had "quite a battering" in the press "for all sorts of reasons" over the last 12 months.
He said: "This in itself, for many officers, will be... quite down heartening."
The BBC has approached Devon and Cornwall Police for a reaction to Mr Berry's comments.
On Wednesday Acting Chief Constable Colwell said in a statement he was "keen to reassure the public that we will maintain our focus on delivering the best possible service to our communities".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.