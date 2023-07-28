Whitsand Beach: Woman who fell down muddy track rescued
A woman has been rescued by a helicopter after she slipped down a steep track in Devon.
Brixham Coastguard Rescue Team said the woman suffered a suspected broken arm after she slipped on the muddy track near Whitsand Beach in Torquay.
The steepness of the track meant a helicopter needed to be called in to rescue the woman.
The coastguard said it was a "challenging" rescue for the helicopter due to the tree cover in the area.
It said a rope technician was later lowered down the track bring the woman's partner and a paramedic back to the top of the track.
