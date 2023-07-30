Big fall in missed West Devon bin collections
Missed bin collections have dropped significantly in west Devon, according to the borough council.
There were 44 missed bin collections per 100,000 for the last quarter, compared with 750 missed collections in the last three months of 2022.
Household recycling rates at 50% were slightly below the April/May/June target of 57%, councillors were told.
West Devon Council's overview and scrutiny committee was presented with performance figures this week.
In other areas reported, 86% of planning applications, with the exception of major developments, were being decided within eight weeks, exceeding the council's target of 80% and the national target of 70%, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council leader Mandy Ewings praised the progress made, highlighting the reduction in live planning enforcement cases from more than 400 to 139.
The average number of days to process new housing benefit claims is 15 days, below the target of 17 days.
Council tax collection rates for the first quarter of the year were just above the 25% target and non-domestic rates stood at 36%.
The council's contact centre was also performing well, with 77% of calls answered within five minutes, councillors were told.