Almost £1m lost to rural theft in Devon and Cornwall - insurer
- Published
Rural theft in Devon and Cornwall cost the farming industry in the two counties an estimated £880,000 last year, according to a report from farm insurers NFU Mutual.
In the wider South West, the figure has risen by 16.6% since 2021, it said.
Nationally, there was a 22% increase in rural theft, costing a total of £49.5m according to the report.
The increase had come amid soaring values for farm-related machinery and equipment, it said.
Across the UK, figures show that in 2022:
- Quad bike theft increased by 34%
- GPS equipment theft increased by 15%
- Livestock theft increased by 8.7%
David Chugg's 350-acre (141-hectare) farm in north Devon has been targeted multiple times by thieves in recent years.
He said he had lost sheep, an all-terrain vehicle worth £17,000 and, as recently as a month ago. thieves stole a steel field gate from its hangings.
"Thefts of equipment like quad bikes is rife. These are high-value items and they're being stolen all the time. It's shocking," said Mr Chugg.
"We have installed security cameras in the yard now, but it is still a worry for so many farmers, especially given the value of so much of the equipment on a farm."
Ian Maddever, senior agent at NFU Mutual Liskeard, said: "Rural theft is changing. It is not only opportunist thieves travelling a few miles; we are now seeing internationally organised criminal activity.
"These gangs target high-value farm machinery and GPS kits because they can be sold all over the world.
"This causes huge disruption to farmers, who are already stretched to the limit, and replacing kit in the current economic situation can take months, adding additional stress."
Martin Beck, of Devon and Cornwall Police's Rural Crime Team, said crime levels were "returning to what we saw before the Covid pandemic".
He said people were being encouraged to join the force's alert community messaging service to share information, and people should also "review their security and consider prevention as their first measure to prevent property from being stolen".
