Barnstaple man jailed for sexually assaulting two women
- Published
A masked sex attacker has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women in a Devon town.
Nicholas Ashby, 41, admitted ambushing two strangers as they walked back from the same Barnstaple nightclub exactly a week apart, in 2022.
Ashby, of Sowden Park in the town, previously admitted sexual assault and attempted rape.
He was sentenced an extended sentence of 11 years and four months at Exeter Crown Court on Monday.
Ashby's sentence was made up of two years four months for the sexual assault, and a consecutive term of five years seven months for the attempted rape, with a three year and five month extended licence period.
The court heard he strangled the first victim, an 18-year-old, until she passed out and then sexually assaulted her, on Bear Street on 25 September.
He followed the second victim, a young mother, into a lane on Beaufort Walk where he pulled a knife and started to remove her clothes on 2 October.
She suffered cuts to her body and hands as she fought him off.
'Very real trauma'
Judge David Evans told Ashby: "I have read in full the victim personal statements and it is quite clear that you have caused each of them very real trauma.
"This is the sort of thing which doesn't go away any time soon."
He added: "You clearly pose a significant risk to women of serious harm - I emphasis the fact that a week after the first offence you intention was to take things further still."
Fiona Elder, defending, said her client suffered from autism and had been diagnosed as suffering from a psychological problem that created a sexual compulsion that he felt he had to act out.
Det Insp Rob Back from Devon and Cornwall Police said the victims' "bravery and courage had been key in helping police to bring Nicholas Ashby to justice".
Supt Toby Davies, north Devon commander, said: "In the early stages of this investigation, it understandably caused significant community concern in Barnstaple... These incidents had a huge impact on our community... It is a basic right; women should be able to walk alone free from the fear of violence."
