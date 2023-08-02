Devon rescue: Woman and daughter stranded by tide on cliffs
A mother and daughter have been rescued after becoming cut off by the tide and stranded on cliffs.
Coastguards said they were called to Putsborough Beach, Devon, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
Two coastguard rescue teams, two lifeboats, a rescue helicopter and lifeguards went to help.
One of the women, who suffered minor injuries, was winched to safety by the helicopter, while the other made it to shore by herself, coastguards said.
