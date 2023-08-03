Police step up anti-social behaviour patrols in Devon
Police are conducting high-visibility patrols across east and mid Devon to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.
Operation Loki - first launched in the spring - is seeing officers patrolling on foot and in marked police vehicles.
Specific areas known for anti-social behaviour were being targeted, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Patrols had already began in Seaton, Sidmouth, Honiton and Axminster, and were to expand to Tiverton, Cullompton, Crediton and Exmouth, they added.
Officers have already been dealing with a variety of offences, including:
- Anti-social driving and drugs possession in Seaton
- Drink-driving and untaxed vehicles in Sidmouth
- Drug-driving and drugs possession in Honiton
- Possession of drugs and an offensive weapon in Axminster
Insp Phil Gray, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We want to keep our communities safe, disrupt incidents of anti-social behaviour and make arrests where appropriate.
"If you see the officers out and about, please come and say hello and let us know how we can help you."
Operation Loki had been well received by the public since its launch, say police.
It aimed to tackle issues such as nuisance drivers, graffiti, drugs use, underage drinking, verbal abuse and anti-social noise levels during the night-time, officers said.
