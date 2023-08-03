Tavistock Hospital opens new dressings clinic
A new dressings clinic has opened at Tavistock Hospital.
The clinic, initially running one day a week, was dealing with patients who had had plastic surgery and required dressings changed or removal of stiches, staff said.
The new outpatients facility also meant patients who previously had to travel into Plymouth would be able to access treatment closer to home, they added.
The clinic will eventually expand to offer services to all departments.
Tracey Atkin, senior theatre sister and outpatients manager said: "Many of our local patients who have had plastic surgery are advancing in years.
"We have been looking at what we can do to help keep their care local to where they live, and to make it a better experience for them.
"By making more use of the peripheral sites, we will help relieve pressure on [Plymouth's] Derriford Hospital."
Ms Atkin said the first patient welcomed through the doors wanted to share the "wonderful care and attention" they received amongst "familiar faces and surroundings", and how "pleased" she was to be seen so close to home by the same doctor that had performed her surgery.
