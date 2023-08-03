Brian Jewell guilty of murder of Stephen Cook in Exeter
- Published
A teenage care-leaver has been found guilty of murdering a homeless man he stabbed to death in a street fight.
Brian Jewell, 19, who was also homeless, got involved in a fight with Stephen Cook, 45, in January 2023.
Mr Cook staggered into a betting shop in Sidwell Street, Exeter, after being stabbed and called his daughter on a mobile phone before he died.
Jewell was found guilty of murder and possession of a knife in a public place at Exeter Crown Court.
The court heard Jewell used a £10 camping knife to stab his victim which he had bought the previous day.
Mr Cook sustained an 8.5cm (3.3in) knife-wound which cut into his heart during the fight outside a BetFred shop.
The jury was shown digitally-enhanced CCTV footage that showed the moments in which Jewell opened and locked the knife in his pocket, pulled it out, and delivered a single sweeping blow into Mr Cook's body.
Mr Cook staggered into the betting shop and collapsed on the floor, retaining consciousness just long enough to make a farewell call to his grown-up daughter on a borrowed phone.
'Self-defence'
Jewell told the jury he feared for his life and acted in self-defence but did not mean to harm or kill Mr Cook.
He said he got into a fight with Mr Cook after seeing him hitting a woman, but they had been pulled apart.
Jewell said he then saw Mr Cook smashing a bottle on the ground to use it as a weapon and advancing towards him.
During the fight Jewell suffered a severe cut to his face which needed 23 stitches and also lost a tooth.
He was told he would face a life sentence.
Sentencing was adjourned until September by the judge, Mr Justice Saini, who told him: "I am going to determine, after I have read reports, the minimum term which you must serve before applying for parole."
Jewell had become homeless after choosing to move out of sheltered accommodation provided by the council and was living rough in a tented encampment in woodland on the banks of the River Exe.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.