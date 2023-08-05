Ilfracombe: Pair suffer serious injuries in two-vehicle crash
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Devon, police say.
The two-vehicle crash happened B3230 near Oxenpark Lane in Ilfracombe at about 10:30 BST, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said two people were believed to have suffered serious injuries. One person was trapped in a vehicle but they have since been safely removed by firefighters, the force added.
The road remains closed while emergency services remain at the scene.
