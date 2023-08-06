Rowers at Exeter Quay had 'lucky escape' at weir, say firefighters
Four people have been rescued from a weir in Devon, firefighters say.
Crews were called to the weir near Exeter Quay at about 12:30 BST after reports four people were in trouble in their rowing boat, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters said the boat was "pivoting in the weir" but had not capsized.
They set up throw lines before a specialist rescue boat brought them back to dry land.
Firefighters said the four had a "lucky escape".
