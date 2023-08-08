Cullompton woman, 78, in 100 mile-a-month charity walk target
A super-fit pensioner is on a mission to walk 100 miles every month for different causes.
Delia Kennedy, 78, was inspired by her vicar to take on the challenge and has already raised money for seven charities since January.
She is now walking for ShelterBox, a Cornish charity that helps people who lost their homes in disasters or wars.
Ms Kennedy, who lives near Cullompton, Devon, said: "I love walking and I'm lucky to be healthy and fit at my age."
She said: "I did a similar challenge last year when I walked from John O' Groats to Lands' End (1,109 miles, 1,784km)) locally.
"I thought I'd do it again for different charities this year."
Ms Kennedy is not alone on her walks, she has got a small teddy bear called TT who rides in her backpack.
She said: "He's my mascot and he keeps me company.
"He's been with me on all my walks and he's very popular with the people I meet."
Ms Kennedy hopes to raise about £590 for ShelterBox.
Louisa Arnold, from ShelterBox, said: "We are amazed by Delia's dedication and generosity.
"She is an inspiration to us all and we are so grateful for her support."
