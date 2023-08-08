Plymouth pallet yard blaze investigated by police
A major blaze that broke out at a Plymouth pallet yard is being investigated by police.
Up to 20,000 pallets were believed to have been destroyed in the fire, which broke out late on Sunday night, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Insp Andy Dunlop said the force was investigating the cause and appealed for witnesses.
"Thankfully, no one was hurt and we didn't need to evacuate any of the properties nearby," he said.
"But this was only due to the fact we had heavy rain recently, coupled with the excellent response from firefighters, which meant the fire, whilst large, didn't burn out of control."
Firefighters from Devon and Cornwall tackled the fire overnight into Monday.
Insp Dunlop said the fire, within a warehouse on Tavistock Junction Freight Yard, caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that would assist investigators is urged to contact police.