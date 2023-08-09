New Brixham emergency patrol boat sought
A new patrol boat is being sought for Brixham that can cope more effectively in emergencies.
The current boat "could not cope with the conditions" during Storm Antoni on Saturday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Conditions caused vessels to break free from moorings, with harbour staff and coastguards helping to minimise damage.
But the swell of the waters "became too great" for the patrol boat to continue safely, a harbour spokesman said.
Gusts of 78 mph were recorded at Berry Head at the height of the storm, which is thought to be a record for August.
"The harbour authority is currently looking into the possibility of obtaining an additional rigid inflatable to be stationed at Brixham, subject to cost constraints," the harbour spokesman continued.
"Northerly winds are challenging in Torbay due to the limited protection from that direction, especially in Brixham."
