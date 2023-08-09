Devon council pauses plan to stop funding for homeless
Devon County Council has paused plans to pull its £1.5m budget for homeless people.
The council was planning to cut financial support to organisations helping people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
It said it provided the money despite not having "a statutory responsibility to do so" and needed to balance the books.
Previously the council had said it "simply" could not afford the fund.
But a coalition of groups, including homeless charities, said cutting the budget could lead to the closure of five homeless hostel services.
Council leader John Hart made the announcement having listened to members of the public speak about the impact the proposed cuts could have on them and others at a special scrutiny meeting.
He said the council needed to "take stock and understand more fully the impact" of any proposal.
"We need to better understand the full impact of such a decision on all aspects of our public services, including the impact on our Team Devon District and City Council partners.
"Therefore, I am putting a pause on the decision, so that we can have a full and frank discussion with our eight district council leaders and officers."
Mr Hart said he also wanted to involve other agencies, such as the police and public health.
As a result the council's contracts with providers will now be extended until the end of March 2024.
In the meantime, the council said it would continue to talk to Devon's district and city councils, to "agree a way forward that ensures ongoing homelessness support across the county".
