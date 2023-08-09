Controversial Exeter traffic control bollards vandalised
- Published
Police are investigating "a number of incidents" where traffic bollards installed as part of a highly controversial traffic management scheme have been removed.
Devon County Council launched the scheme in Exeter at the start of August to reduce traffic on residential streets.
Balaclava-clad teenagers were reported to have removed two of the bollards.
Police warned the public that damaging the bollards was a criminal offence.
The project has been divisive, with supporters applauding quieter streets; while those against claim it is unfair drivers have to take longer journeys.
Devon County Council did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are aware of a number of incidents where traffic bollards have been removed or damaged in the Heavitree, Whipton and Polsloe areas of Exeter.
"We are also aware of a number of social media accounts encouraging such action."
The county council has closed off some roads completely to drivers and introduced new restrictions so that only buses and cyclists can use some other roads.
Police said one incident of criminal damage was reported to them at 23:50 BST on Tuesday in which two bollards were cut down and removed in Hamlin Lane.
Those bollards had been replaced by 10:00 BST on Wednesday, but only the stump of a bollard remained in St Mark's Avenue.
Officers said the suspects were described as being about 16 to 18 years old, and wearing black clothing and caps and balaclavas.
They were both reported to be on bicycles.
Police urged anyone with any information to get in touch.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk