Ilfracombe: Camera pictures survive in rock pool for a year
- Published
A family has been reunited with a lost camera after it survived a year in a rock pool in Devon.
Beachcombers stumbled on the camera, covered in seaweed, under a boulder in the water at Hele Bay near Ilfracombe and dried it over over two days.
The pictures in the Olympus Tough were posted on Facebook, attracting hundreds of shares and likes.
The Turnbulls from north Yorkshire saw the pictures and said it was "amazing" that it survived.
Dad Alex Turnbull said he had accidentally dropped the device while coasteering near Hele Bay last August.
It was rediscovered last week by local Shaun Galliver, who posted images online, in a bid to identify the owners.
Mr Turnbull said: "We were coasteering last August on a beautiful day.
"I looked own and my camera had disappeared from my pocket.
"It had been with us in Florida so there are quite a few memories on it."
'Remarkable it survived'
One of the pictures had a Leeds Utd shirt in it, meaning they were shared in a Leeds city group on Facebook, where Mr Turnbull's brother-in-law spotted them.
"He said 'There are photos of you circulating around Devon' and then I remembered I had lost a camera and got in touch," Mr Turnbull said.
"A whole year in the sea it's remarkable it survived."
The family is planning to visit Devon later in August and hope to be reunited with the camera.
"All my family and friends think it's great, we've been smiling about it all week," he said.