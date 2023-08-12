Residents evacuated as crews tackle Plymouth blaze
- Published
Residents were evacuated and people advised to stay away while firefighters tackled a blaze in a high rise building in Plymouth.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Royal Parade at about 10:51 BST.
It was reported there had been a fire in a kitchen.
The service confirmed nobody was injured, the fire was now out and firefighters remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon.
