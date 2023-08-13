Ship 'classroom' to set sail from Plymouth in Darwin legacy
A ship branded the "world's most exciting classroom" is preparing to leave a Devon port for a two-year journey of science and discovery.
The 50m (164ft) Oosterschelde is due to set sail from Plymouth harbour following the route taken by Charles Darwin on HMS Beagle two centuries ago.
The Dutch tall ship is the vessel for a conservation project dubbed Darwin200.
Stewart McPherson, director of the scheme, said their mission had three purposes.
"We are selecting one incredible young conservationist from each of 200 countries and states around the world and training them to become the leaders in the world of tomorrow to change the world," he said.
"We are creating a raft of educational activities every week for 100 weeks called the world's most exciting classroom."
And he said they were undertaking eight research projects to study "nature and conservation" around the planet.
He added: "It's not just about problems, this is about solutions, it's about how all of us, every single one of us, can make positive change to make a better world for tomorrow."
It was in Plymouth on Boxing Day 1831 that naturalist Charles Darwin boarded HMS Beagle to set out on a voyage that led him to his theory of natural selection.
This Dutch tall ship, which is twice the length of HMS Beagle, came into the harbour on Friday and is due to depart on Tuesday.
Nicola Bridge, from the Ocean Conservation Trust based at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth, said: "We are all about connecting people with the ocean, especially young people.
"So to hear this is heading off for two years doing all of that amazing work just really links with our mission of connecting people with the ocean and helping people to know what they can protect."
She said members of their team were due to set sail aboard the ship to study octopus and coral conservation.
