Five injured after car crashes into tree near Axminster
- Published
Five people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree near Axminster, police have confirmed.
Officers attended the scene on the A35 near Dalwood in Devon shortly before 04:30 BST on Monday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said two people had potentially serious injuries, with the other three less badly hurt.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended, and the road was reopened at about 11:00.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.