Seaton traders 'devastated' by disruption from new Aldi
- Published
Aldi has been urged to pay compensation to traders affected by the construction of a new supermarket in a Devon town.
Building works for the new store in Seaton started in April and are expected to be completed later in 2023.
Janet Phillips, the owner of 4 Seasons clothing shop in a shopping complex next to the building site, said noise and dust was "destroying her business".
Aldi said the store would "create jobs and provide affordable, high-quality groceries for local residents".
The supermarket added that work on the Harbour Road site was being carried out "in line with the planning consent given".
Ms Phillips said she wants Aldi to compensate her for an estimated £20,000 dip in trade since work began.
"I think it's absolutely appalling - they are destroying our businesses," she said.
Sophie Nevitt, the owner of homewares shop So Sophie, told the BBC in May she felt "insulted" by the supermarket's treatment of her.
"Since the closure of the car park, the effect has been crippling on my business," she said.
"The disregard for actually how they have affected me as a small business is insulting."
Del Haggerty, from Seaton Town Council, said the supermarket needed to "reconsider how they treat local shops".
"They should reconsider the compensation they give these three shops here because they're right in their backyard and it would make a difference to them," he said.
"When the planning goes through people have got to expect disruption but not complete devastation," he added.
Aldi said it was working with affected businesses to "improve access and maintain footfall".
The supermarket said: "Our new store in Seaton will create jobs and provide affordable, high-quality groceries for local residents. Construction is on track and in line with the planning consent given.
"We are working with local businesses to provide advertising at the site and in the local area to ensure customers are aware that neighbouring businesses are open as usual.
"We are doing all we can to improve access and maintain footfall to nearby businesses while work is ongoing and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk