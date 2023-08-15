First two Afghan families move into Exeter council homes
Two families who have been living in hotels for 18 months since fleeing Afghanistan have moved into homes in Exeter, the city council said.
The two Afghan families have moved into houses bought by Exeter City Council using government funding.
Bindu Arjoon, chief executive of Exeter City Council, said it was a "positive step".
The council has bought eight homes in total to provide accommodation for refugee families.
Members of the city council agreed to spend £670,000 from government funding - part of a £250m national fund.
The council will put in another £800,000, drawn from section 106 funds provided by developers working on local schemes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said it hoped the extra housing would reduce pressures on housing and homelessness services in the area.
It said there would be no negative impacts on existing housing waiting lists.
The Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) provides money for accommodation for families of those who resettled in the UK after supporting the UK's armed forces in Afghanistan as well as Ukrainian refugees at risk of homelessness.
Ms Arjoon said: "The funding we secured from government meant Exeter is able to play its part in helping those families in our community who have been welcomed by our citizens and whose lives have been impacted by war and conflict."
Martin Pearce, lead councillor for communities and homeless prevention at Exeter City Council, said: "We very much hope that by moving into this accommodation the families involved will be able to fully integrate into the local community and the city as a whole."
