Plymouth cycling champion announced
- Published
A cycling champion has been appointed in Plymouth to encourage more residents to get on their bikes.
The new role, taken up by Councillor John Stephens, also aims to promote walking in the city.
The move builds on the success of the city council's cycling safety scheme for children.
The "Bikeability" scheme has been adopted by 85% of Year 6 pupils - one of the highest rates in the country.
Cabinet member for transport Mark Coker, said: "We really need to pay credit to the Plymouth Schools Sports Partnership and our own active travel team who have been instrumental in this.
"There were only three other local authorities that got into the 80s.
"All the work we have done over last few years is rewarding us, it's really showing that Plymouth is moving in the right direction."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service added that a bus champion - Councillor Kevin Sproston - has also been appointed to help with links between bus companies and passengers.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk