Devon farm fined £60,000 over death of tipper truck driver
A farm in Devon has been fined £60,000 after a tipper truck driver died when he was electrocuted on its land.
Paddy Rice was killed as he got out of his truck after it touched an overhead 11,000 kilowatt power line at the farm, Exeter Magistrates' Court heard.
At the time in May 2021, the father of three was delivering stone to VB Farms' Spreyton estate.
VB Farms, which denied breaching health and safety laws, was found guilty by a district judge after a one-day trial.
Mr Rice was described by his family as a "kind, hard working man who is dreadfully missed" and he had been a "very experienced sensible driver".
Judge Stuart Smith said the farm had not considered a risk assessment, which could have saved him from the "tragic and devastating" incident.
He also said it was open to misinterpretation which side should be used of a log pile where Mr Rice had been told to put the stones.
'Signage improved'
The court was told health and safety standards at the farm had usually been "far in excess of farming standards", and it relied on external health and safety advisors.
Farm manager George Perrott told the hearing he knew there were pylons in the field, but did not think they posed an "excessive risk".
However, Judge Smith said that on this occasion, safety measures had not been adhered to and Mr Perrott had not given due regard to the power lines in the area around the log pile.
Mr Perrott said signage systems had changed since Mr Rice's death, and improvements had been made including the introduction of a mapping and bar code system.
He also said Western Power had now mapped exactly where every overhead power cable was on the farm's land.
Costs of £11,900 and the £60,000 fine are due to be paid within 28 days.
