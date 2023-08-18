Thousands gathered for British Fireworks Championships in Plymouth

Display team Skyburst the Firework Company were the winners

Thousands of people watched the final night of the British Fireworks Championships held in Plymouth on Thursday.

Six firework display companies competed over two days in the 26th year of the event.

Skyburst the Firework Company, from Bristol, was the overall winner.

Second place went to Dudley-based Shockwave Pyrotechnics and Pyrovision, from Spalding, Lincolnshire, came third.

Alan Christie, from the winning team, said: "It was fantastic.

"We were so pleased with the result, we put so much work into it and to hear the crowd in Plymouth go so mad at the end of our display was absolutely fantastic."

Organisers included a British sign language version of commentary for the first time.

There was a fairground and catering stalls open to the public on Plymouth Hoe as well as live entertainment on both nights.

Pyrovision's display in Plymouth
Team Electrify lighting up the sky on Plymouth Hoe
Part of the display from UK Fireworks Company on the first day of two-day event
Team Shockwave at the championships on Wednesday
Display team UK Fireworks Company performed on the first night

