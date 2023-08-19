Plymouth Argyle: £21m project to transform Brickfields site to start
- Published
Work on new facilities for Plymouth Argyle's youth academy and other sports clubs in the city will begin next month.
The Brickfields site in Devonport will close for six months from 1 September.
The plans include creating a community hub and centre of excellence, and a base for the Argyle women's first team.
Plymouth City Council has invested £2.75m towards the £21m project and the site will be run by Plymouth Argyle Community Trust (PACT).
The project is a collaboration between the council, PACT, Plymouth Argyle, Plymouth Albion RFC and Devonport Community Leisure.
The new site will focus on community health, well-being and raising aspirations, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
New facilities for Plymouth Argyle Youth Academy include new pitches and a building for classrooms.
'Finest facilities'
Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans said: "This is a deal between long standing partners and is about ambition for our communities, better health outcomes for the people of Devonport and better access to facilities for our local residents.
"The entire complex will be reconfigured and upgraded, creating some of the finest outdoor sport facilities in the south west."
The new community hub will have dedicated space for young people, education and employment programmes, well-being services, soft play and an affordable gym.
The council's contribution will help pay for infrastructure, hockey provision, the relocation of the pétanque court nearby and ongoing athletic track maintenance.
Classes and activities will run elsewhere while the work is being done.
Memberships will transfer to Plymouth Life Centre and Plympton Pool and Gym and alternative provision is being found for yoga, pilates and spin classes.
