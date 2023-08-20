Windrush generation 'British front room' recreated in Exeter
- Published
An art installation of a "nostalgic British West Indian front room" has gone on display, as part of events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation.
Devon Windrush Group put the display together at Exeter's Positive Light space.
It is part of a wider programme of events to mark the arrival of Caribbean migrants in 1948, called Windrush 75.
'The Front Room' will be in place until Wednesday 23 August.
Dave Samuels from the Devon Windrush Group said: "It's something that lots of people can relate to because their grandparents may have had a front room for those special occasions.
"So it was part of the assimilation of being part of British society, having something that represented, they thought represented, Britain and 'poshness' and acceptance."
Almost 500 people arrived from the Caribbean on HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury Docks in Essex, the first of thousands who answered Britain's post-war call to fill labour shortages in the armed forces, industry and NHS.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk