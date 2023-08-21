Man in 80s dies after mayday call off Plymouth
- Published
A man has died after a mayday call was sent from a vessel off Plymouth, emergency services say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called at about 12:50 BST following concerns for a man in his 80s who was believed to be in the water at Cawsand, Cornwall.
HM Coastguard said it co-ordinated a response after receiving a mayday call from a vessel off Plymouth.
It said crews brought the man to the lifeboat station at Millbay Marina.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. An air ambulance was also sent to the scene.
The force said the man's next of kin had been informed and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.