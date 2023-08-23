Last chance to comment on Keyham firearms law reforms
People are being urged to contribute to the Home Office consultation on firearms licensing before it closes.
The government launched the public consultation on 29 June after a mass shooting in Plymouth on 12 August 2021.
Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother Maxine Davison, 51, and four others before shooting himself in the Keyham area of the city.
The consultation closes on Wednesday at 23:59 BST.
It is a chance for the public to express their views on proposals for reforming firearms laws, taken from the coroner's report into the Keyham tragedy.
Several of the coroner's recommendations have been omitted from the consultation after being rejected by the government.
In the Home Office consultation it states: "Public safety is our priority, but the measures to manage the risk to public safety must be proportionate and balanced with the fact that the vast majority of licensed firearms holders are law abiding and cause no concern."
But, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard said: "The government must throw its weight behind the coroner's remaining proposals."
