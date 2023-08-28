North Devon arts centre celebrates lottery funding
An arts centre in North Devon has said it will use new lottery money to offer signed performances and workshops.
The Plough Arts Centre has received £80,000 from the National Lottery to support its work for two years.
The Plough, based in Torrington, has hubs in multiple locations across North Devon and Torridge.
Approaching its 50th anniversary, the centre will focus the money on engaging "young people and those with disabilities".
Richard Wolfenden Brown, director of the centre, said: "We're delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way."
He added the centre's youth work was going "from strength to strength".
