Plymouth cost of living help continuing after 'fit and fed'
Plymouth City Council is working on a cost of living action plan to support residents after the school holidays.
It comes after about 24,000 mainly free activities and sessions were provided for children through the holidays in the council's "fit and fed" programme.
Sessions in parks in August saw hundreds of families take part in activities provided by 78 local clubs.
The council said it was continuing such work because it knew "this is going to be a growing issue".
Fit and fed activities were held after the council received Department for Education funding for a city-wide holiday activity and food programme during the 2023 Easter, summer and Christmas holidays.
It was to primarily support families with children who received benefit-related free school meals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said the next phase was being carried out because people would continue to experience stretches on their finances after the summer.
It said it was working with Citizens Advice and banks to help people with money advice.
It added help and signposting would be available to other services on housing, food, heating, mental health and employment.
Information on what warm and welcoming spaces would be available was also to be included, it said.
Council cabinet member Sue Dann said: "Nationally, 50% of people are worried they will not be able to pay their bills this winter. But, because Plymouth is a low-income city, that figure is 66%.
"Many of these people are working and perhaps do not know where to start to get help because this is the first time they have had to.
"There is no stigma attached to this … if you need help there is someone in the city who can help you."
