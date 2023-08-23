Police share clothing images after woman's death
Police trying to identify a woman who died in Devon have released images of the clothing she was wearing.
South Western Ambulance Service were called on Tuesday to Illsham Marine Drive, Torquay, after a woman suffered a medical episode.
Det Insp Katy Deer, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said despite "best efforts" by first responders, the woman was pronounced dead.
But the force is yet to identify the woman, she added.
She said: "Her death isn't being treated as suspicious and enquiries continue on behalf of the coroner.
"However, at this time the woman remains unidentified and we are appealing to the public to assist us with identifying her to allow us to also locate and inform next of kin.
"We have eliminated any known local missing people from our enquiries."
'Ice Age movie motif'
The woman was described as white, aged between 50 and 60 and was tanned with spiked black and grey hair.
She was of medium build and about 5ft 5in (165cm) tall.
Police said she was wearing blue denim jeans, a navy blue T-shirt decorated with four Alaskan huskies and a "Wild" logo, a grey and tan knitted cardigan and bright yellow Solomon Speed Cross Pro trainers.
She also had a large blue bag for life with an Ice Age movie motif, the force said.
