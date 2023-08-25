Police advice for Sidmouth airshow crowds
Police in Sidmouth are asking people to be prepared for large crowds at this year's Sidmouth airshow.
Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for journeys and to expect very busy roads and car parks on Friday.
People are reminded not to leave pets in hot cars, to have water and suncream available, and to take a fully charged mobile phone.
The event starts at 17:00 BST on Friday and concludes with a display by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.
Insp Phil Gray from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We work with partner agencies in preparation for big events like this and have safety and traffic management plans in place to make sure all goes smoothly.
"We want everyone to have a great time when they visit Sidmouth and we would urge some common sense to make the most of the busy regatta airshow.
"This event is usually a big success and levels of anti-social behaviour and other crime are normally low.
"My team of officers will be out in the town chatting to people, keeping everyone safe and checking if anyone needs our help."
