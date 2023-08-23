Slice of Queen Victoria's wedding cake sold for £700
A slice of Queen Victoria's wedding cake has sold at auction for £700.
The 182-year-old plum cake sold at Bearnes, Hampton and Littlewood auctioneers, in Devon, for twice its estimated price.
Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha were married at St James' Palace on 10 February 1840.
The cake was still in its original wrapping in a small presentation box bearing the words: The Queen's Bridal Cake, Buckingham Palace, Feb 10, 1840.
Auctioneer Brian Goodison-Blanks said the cake was "a great piece of history".
The slice came from the 14in (0.3m) three tiered wedding cake, which weighed 300lb (136kg) and was 10ft (3m) wide.
The auction house has strongly advised the buyer not to eat the cake.
