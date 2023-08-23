Man dies after medical episode at Splashdown Quaywest
A man in his 40s has died after a medical emergency at a Devon waterpark.
Ambulance services and police attended the scene at Splashdown Quaywest waterpark in Goodrington, Paignton at about 12:04 BST on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a man from the Bristol area had died after "suffering a suspected medical episode" at the site.
A statement on the attraction's website said due to the incident it would be closed for the rest of Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said: "Despite the best efforts of those at the scene the man, in his 40s and from the Bristol area, later died."
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service said two double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance and an operations officer were sent to the scene.
They said one patient had been conveyed to Torbay Hospital.
A spokesperson for the waterpark said they were trying to contact anyone who was booked in to the park: "If we do not get you before you leave then we are sorry but it is not something we could plan for or expect, we hope you understand that we will be doing our best."
They said their understanding was the episode was unrelated to any waterpark activity.