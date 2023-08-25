Devon health trust requires improvement, inspectors find
A recently formed health trust in Devon has been told to make improvements following an inspection by regulators.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in May.
The trust was formed last year and inspectors gave it an overall rating of "requires improvement".
Issues raised included the slow pace of managers in dealing with issues when they arise and improvements needed to improve culture and diversity.
The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust and Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust merged to form the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in April 2022.
In November, inspectors found improvements were needed in medical care, surgical services and diagnostic services at North Devon District Hospital and the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital sites.
The latest inspection in May focused on how well-led the trust had been since the merger took place.
Problems identified
Following the inspection, the trust was rated as requires improvement overall and rated as good for being well-led and safe, effective and responsive.
Caring remains rated as outstanding and leaders were found to have the "skills, experience, and capacity to manage the trust".
There were problems identified with a new electronic records system, and the handling of never events and serious incident investigations.
Cath Campbell, CQC deputy director of operations in the south, said: "As a newly integrated trust, culture and inclusivity was a key focus to support the organisations to merge successfully.
"The trust recognised there was work to be done to bring teams together and build a culture that is inclusive. Staff satisfaction was mixed, but the board had ensured a plan of improving the culture and staff satisfaction was seen as a priority.
"Following the inspections, we reported our findings to the trust. Its leaders know what they must do to improve services, and where there's good practice on which they can build on."
Inspectors also found most staff felt respected, supported, and valued and felt proud to work in the organisation.