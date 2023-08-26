Plymouth eco-homes rejected to save wildlife 'oasis'
A plan to build four eco-friendly homes has been rejected due to concerns over local wildlife.
Plymouth City Council's planning committee said the development would ruin the habitats of animals such as bats and badgers in Efford.
The homes, which would have had green roofs and solar panels, had been proposed for land at Petersfield Close.
Developers said the plan would increase biodiversity by 45% more than a previous scheme for the site.
However, councillors were not convinced and sided with residents who had collected 77 signatures and 50 letters against the plan.
They described the site as an "oasis" in a heavily built-up area and one of the few green spaces left in the city.
Residents added that the development would also spoil the view and create parking problems, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The developers said they had support from more than 50 people who were in favour of the low-carbon design and that they had addressed issues over access, ecology and design.
But Labour councillor Dylan Tippetts said: "Let's put biodiversity first… and let's vote down this application," before members refused the application.
