Exmouth celebrates Windrush anniversary with Caribbean cricket clash
- Published
Exmouth cricketers have faced London-based West Indies United Cricket Club for a day of cricket, music and food.
The match at Exmouth Cricket Club marked 75 years since the HMT Empire Windrush docked in Essex, carrying passengers from the Caribbean.
Sandhya Dave, of organisers the Devon Development Organisation, said: "We are honouring that generation.
"And we are also celebrating the lives of the second, third and fourth generations.
"It makes our British culture what it is today."
Exmouth player Alvin Pollard said the event, supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board, was about "seeing and exploring Caribbean culture".
He said: "To see what we do and offer to the UK community is fascinating and for the club to host it is great."
