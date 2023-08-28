Ivybridge cyclist seriously injured in collision with van
- Published
A cyclist suffered "life-changing" injuries in a collision with a van, police say.
The crash happened at 14:23 BST on Sunday on Leonards Road, in Ivybridge, Devon.
The male cyclist was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth "where his injuries were deemed as life-changing", the Devon and Cornwall force said. The occupants of the van were uninjured.
The road was closed for about four hours for investigations.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.