Hole prompts urgent Exe flood defence repairs
- Published
Urgent work to repair flood defences on the Exe estuary at Powderham is due to start after the discovery of a large hole in the embankment.
The wall on the embankment currently protects lower areas of Exminster, businesses and the main railway line.
The nearby footpath and cycle path will be closed for about three weeks from 6 September for the work to be carried out safely.
The 8ft (2.5m) deep hole was formed by spring tides earlier in March 2023.
It was temporarily repaired as plans were developed for a more permanent solution.
However, the Environment Agency said it was concerned by the age and construction of the embankment, worsened by burrowing animals and water passing through it.
It said immediate action was needed to ensure the bank was resilient to forecasted high tides in autumn and winter storms.
"We continue to keep a close eye on the area following the incident in March," said the Environment Agency's Neal Ricketts.
"This essential work should prevent further degradation of the bank, meaning that the area can be enjoyed into the future and the nearby railway line is protected."
The repairs will include restoration to the front and back of the bank, replacement of the stone pitching, reinstatement of the footpath and cycle path, and reseeding the area with native plants.
The works are expected to be complete by the end of September 2023.
