Village sees 200th Community Speedwatch group set up
- Published
A group of residents concerned about speeding in their village have formed the 200th Community Speedwatch (CSW) group in Devon and Cornwall.
The scheme means villagers in Dolton, near Winkleigh, can now monitor the speed of traffic on their roads using approved detection devices.
Drivers exceeding the speed limit are sent a letter explaining the potential risks of their dangerous behaviour.
Police action is taken against repeat offenders.
CSW is a national scheme where proactive members of local communities record details of speeding vehicles with the support and supervision of their local police.
Colin, who coordinates the Dolton Winkleigh CSW group, said he and his five group members had already seen positive results.
He said: "We feel we are here mostly to slow traffic down - and we've already noticed that people are driving slower through the village.
"It was a surprise to hear that we were the 200th group in Devon and Cornwall, but it's something we're quite proud of."
Head of Road Safety at Devon and Cornwall Police, Adrian Leisk, said: "We're absolutely delighted that we've been able to reach this milestone of 200 registered CSW groups.
"We've got over 1,300 registered volunteers, all of whom are people who have had enough of speeding concerns in their communities and want to do something about it."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.