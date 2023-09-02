Annual river Dart swimming competition takes place
The annual swimming competition held on the river Dart returns to Devon on Saturday after it was cancelled last year.
The Dart10K event was cancelled in 2022 due to poor weather in 2022.
About 950 participants are expected to swim 10km (6.2m) this year from Totnes to Galmpton Creek in Brixham.
It is part of a fundraiser that will see all money raised go to charity Level Water, which provides swimming lessons for disabled children.
Ian Thwaites, founder and CEO of Level Water, said he was "delighted" to bring the swim back.
He said: "Swimmers prepare for months and years to take on this bucket-list challenge; one couple is travelling from Australia to take part.
"Participants are fundraising over £100,000 for the Level Water charity, providing 6,000 one-to-one swimming lessons for children with disabilities.
"The water looks good, the weather looks good and we can't wait to welcome everyone to one of the finest rivers in the country."
The swim will begin at 09:00 BST on Saturday at Steamer Quay Road and 09:45 BST on Sunday on the National Trust site at Greenway.