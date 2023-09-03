Council to pledge £1m towards Newton Abbot link road
A council is expected to pledge £1m towards a new road on the outskirts of a Devon town.
The money will go towards the A382 pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle link road between Newton Abbot and Drumbridges roundabout at Heathfield.
The funding will come from developers who pay into a Community Infrastructure Levy when they create new buildings.
Teignbridge District Council's contribution amounts to just over 3% of the total cost.
The improvements are part of a plan to improve connectivity in the Teignbridge area.
The first phase, between Forches Cross and Whitehill Cross, was completed in 2021 and at the time, the council made a £5.1m Community Infrastructure Levy contribution towards works with a total value of £13.2m.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Devon County Council had secured £38.12m from the government to upgrade the rest of the route between Drumbridges and Newton Abbot, and work was expected to start in 2024.
The full council meeting on Tuesday is expected to rubberstamp the funding.
