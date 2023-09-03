RNLI reduces lifeguard patrols as peak season ends
- Published
Patrols of RNLI lifeguards at a number of beaches in south-west of England end later as the peak summer season finishes.
Lifeguards will not be present at popular beaches such as Blackpool Sands, Devon, South Fistral, Cornwall, and Lyme Regis, Dorset.
However, other beaches will have RNLI lifeguard cover until 24 September, and some during October half-term.
The charity urged people to check its website for beach-specific information.
Peak season patrols will finish on Sunday at the following beaches:
- In Devon - Sandy Bay, Dawlish Warren, Teignmouth Hope Cove, Blackpool Sands, Slapton Sands, Thurlestone, and Bigbury-on-Sea North
- In Cornwall - Freathy, Polurrian Cove, Gunwalloe, Porthleven, Perranuthnoe, Marazion, Porthkidney, Carbis Bay, South Fistral, Lusty Glaze, Crackington Haven and Northcott
- In Dorset - Greenhill (Weymouth), West Bay and Lyme Regis (Cobb)
- In Somerset - Burnham-on-Sea and Berrow
Henry Irvine, RNLI Lifeguard lead for the south-west of England, said: 'It has been a very busy summer for our lifeguard teams throughout the region despite the unpredictable weather, as people headed to the beach to make the most of the summer holidays.
"We often see a change in weather conditions during September, with Atlantic swells making conditions more challenging.
"We're still expecting people to be enjoying the coast, especially if we have some good weather, so it's important people make sure the beach they're visiting is lifeguarded."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.