North Devon Council commits to supporting veterans
- Published
North Devon Council has pledged its support to veterans and serving personnel by signing up to a military covenant.
The Armed Forces Covenant aims to ensure members of the armed forces community have the same access to government services as other civilians.
The document was signed by council leader Ian Roome.
The decision was earlier unanimously approved by the council's Strategy and Resources Committee.
The council said the covenant would support the housing needs of personnel and veterans, either through Housing Support, Devon Home Choice or through Disabled Facilities Grants.
It is also encouraging job applications from veterans, reservists, spouses and partners.
'Immensely grateful'
Councillor Roome pledged his "unwavering dedication" to supporting the armed forces.
He said: "Those who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces, along with their families, deserve equitable and respectful treatment in the communities, economy, and society they have selflessly served, without facing any unjust discrimination due to their service."
RAF Wing Commander Alex Drake said the move "is significant and one that is not taken lightly."
He said: "I am immensely grateful to North Devon Council for their continued support to our Regulars, Reservists, Veterans, families and cadet forces, which directly enables our operations in the UK and overseas."
